Pakistan will move forward under leadership of Imran: CM

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that mega corruption made during the previous tenures has weakened the foundations of the country. The corrupt elements played havoc with the country for the sake of minting money.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that across the board accountability of the corrupt is being done while the opposition is making futile efforts to save their looted money. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given new hope to the nation and transparent leadership will achieve the goal of a corruption-free Pakistan.

Those who have looted the kitty will have to be accountable for their misdeeds, he added. Usman Buzdar said that foundation of a prosperous and corruption-free Pakistan has been laid.

The past rulers devastated the economy with their wrong policies and national interest was sacrificed for the sake of personal interests. Those who remained in the power in the past are reaping what they have sown earlier.

Those who are making hue and cry have no future, he added. We will come up to the expectations of the people and the new Pakistan will move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded the Chief Minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday in which steps taken for the control of prices were reviewed in detail. The Chief Minister directed to initiate a massive crackdown against the hoarders and made it clear that people will not be left at the mercy of those responsible for creating artificial price hike.

He reiterated that strict legal action will be initiated against the hoarders. The Chief Minister directed to register cases against the hoarders and their stock be confiscated along with the sale of essential items according to rate lists be ensured. Jail is the right place for the hoarders, he added.

He directed the administrative officers to personally monitor the price control steps and asked the Commissioners and DCs to monitor the situation. Hoarders and illegal profiteers do not deserve any leniency, he maintained. Proactive work has to be done for giving genuine relief to the people and indiscriminate action be initiated against the elements creating artificial price hike.

Enough discussions have been held and practical progress be shown now for giving relief to the people. Those who will not work would not remain on their posts, he added.

He said that lame excuses will not be helpful with regard to implementation of price control and no negligence will be tolerated. Monitoring cell will be set up in CM Office and I will personally monitor the price control mechanism, he added.

He said that price control will be directly monitored from markets through PITB vans which has also been directed to provide necessary help to the line departments in this regard.

I want implementation on the decisions made and industry, agriculture and food departments should take lead with regard to price control. He said that officials of concerned departments should personally monitor the auction process in vegetable markets.