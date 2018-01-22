Pakistan will deliver robust response to any aggression by enemy: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, : Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that Pakistan will deliver a robust response to any aggression by the enemy.

He said this while addressing officers and troops at the Line of Control at Chirikot in Azad Kashmir on Monday.

Defence Minister condemned repeated and increasing targeting of civilians by India during its violation of ceasefire.

The Minister said that sacrifices of our soldiers and civilians have strengthened the nation’s resolve to defend its liberty at all costs.

He said Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.

Khurram Dastgir Khan interacted with the troops and appreciated their vigilance and commitment.

On the occasion, General Officer Commanding briefed the Defence Minister regarding situation along LOC, manifold increase in Indian Cease Fire Violations, targeting civilians during 2017, forceful and professional response by Pakistan Army, and the social contributions by Pak Army in these far-flung areas.

