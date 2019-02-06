Pakistan will continue to stand by Kashmiris: Waseem

Staff Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Waseem Akhtar has said that 5th February is observed every year to support Kashmiris in order to ensure that Pakistan is with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in every difficulty. Kashmiris are being martyred by Indian securities forces but they have not gone inch back from their principle stand of independence from India. Pakistan pays tribute to the Kashmiri people on their sacrifices which they are paying in Indian occupied Kashmir. On Kashmir Solidarity Day, whole country of Pakistan and people of Pakistan living foreign pay tribute to Kashmiri people for their struggle which they are doing in Indian occupied Kashmir. Independence is the fundamental right of any person or nation.

