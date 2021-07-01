Pakistan will continue to play responsible role for Afghan peace, top military command briefs legislators

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will continue to play its role for durable peace in Afghanistan and welcome the government there which will be a true representatives of the Afghan people, the country’s security apparatus told lawmakers.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed gave a briefing on the Afghan issue and other security matters to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security during an in-camera session which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The participants were told that Pakistan had honestly played a positive and responsible role in the Afghan peace process, according to a press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“Due to Pakistan’s efforts, not only was the path paved for talks between different Afghan factions and warring groups, but meaningful dialogue between the United States and Taliban was also started,” the lawmakers were told.

“We believe in the fact that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan will actually result in stability in South Asia,” read the press release.

