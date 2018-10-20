Pakistan will continue to highlight Kashmir atrocities at all forums: Fawad

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan will continue to highlight rightful struggle of Kashmiris for freedom and expose Indian atrocities at all forums.

He stated this while talking to a joint delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) chapter and Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International which called on him here on Saturday.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan was the biggest advocate of justified demand of Kashmiris for right to self will.

He said that Kashmiris steadfastness and determination has defeated the Indian repression in the occupied Kashmir.

The delegation appreciated Pakistan for its unflinching support for the cause of Kashmir.

The delegation comprised Founder Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International Raja Najabat Hussain, Information Secretary APHC AJK chapter Abdul Hameed Lone and other leaders.

