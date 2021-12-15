Pakistan will continue support Afghanistan for its development: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that all out support will be extended to brotherly neighbour Afghanistan for its development.

He stated this while talking to a five-member delegation led by Minister of Higher Education Afghanistan Abdul Baqi Haqqani which called on him here on Wednesday.

Welcoming the delegation, Shafqat Mahmood while referring the close ties with the sitting Taliban government said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly emphasized that we would support the present Afghan government in the development of Afghanistan in every possible way.

He informed that the number of higher education scholarships for Afghan students had been increased to 4500 which will be given in the next three years, starting from 100 scholarships for the construction and development of Afghan nursing sector. They will be significantly increased in the coming years.

Afghan Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani thanked the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were two parts of one body which could not be separated.

He said that they trusted Pakistan more than any other country. India had given 1000 scholarships to Afghanistan in the last few years, the main purpose of which was to promote anti-Pakistan sentiments in the new generation of Afghanistan.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani said that they needed Pakistan’s support at every step in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan, devastated by the long war.