Pakistan will be destroyed if it depends on India: Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan will be destroyed if it depends on India.

Speaking about the current water crisis, the PML-N president while addressing the Youth Business Forum in Karachi said, “If we depend on India for water then we will be destroyed.”

“We are facing a huge issue of water scarcity,” Shehbaz stressed.

The PML-N president highlighted the need to build dams to tackle the water crisis.

“The next government’s top priority will be to build Bhasha Dam,” he said.

Shehbaz continued, “We have prepared a feasibility for the construction of Bhasha Dam as it is the best means to address the water scarcity issue.”

He further said, “Small dams also need to be constructed.”

Regarding Kalabagh Dam, Shehbaz said, “Debate on Kalabagh Dam is pointless as till all parties do not agree it cannot be constructed.”

The PML-N president further said, “We generated an additional 10,000MW of electricity in the last five years.”

Earlier today, Shehbaz met a delegation of minorities’ representatives of the city.

“The Constitution has given rights to minorities,” he said as he was presented a shield by the Sikh community.

Shehbaz is on a two-day visit to the metropolis to launch the PML-N’s election campaign.

As he arrived in Karachi on Monday, the PML-N president promised development and prosperity for the city.

Addressing an event at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Shehbaz vowed to resolve the city’s critical issues if PML-N was voted into power again.