Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris no matter what the cost: vows PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to always stand by the Kashmiris irrespective of the cost while stressing the solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message on the occasion of “Kashmir Black Day”, observed every year on October 27, the Prime Minister said: “The only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in ensuring that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right of self-determination, through the democratic process of holding an UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite, as espoused in the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.”

The Black Day in the history of Kashmir | By Dr Muhammad Khan

“My message to all Kashmiri brothers and sisters on this somber occasion is simple: Pakistan will always stand by you, no matter what the cost. We are your voice to the world. Our support and solidarity are abiding. We will not rest until you secure your legitimate right to self-determination. In Sha Allah, that day is not far away!”

Separately, he said in a tweet that the 27th of October was observed as “Black Day” when India illegally, immorally, and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

Today, the people of Pakistan pay rich tribute to Kashmiris & vow to keep standing by them in their just struggle. The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in IIOJK, which is a heavily militarized valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long. https://t.co/KFX8gBtSKQ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

“This day is a testament to Kashmiris’ legendary courage and resilience they have shown in standing up to the Indian occupation forces over the last 75 years,” he added.

He urged the international community not to turn a blind eye to Indian human rights violations in the heavily militarized, illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.