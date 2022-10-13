Pakistan and West Indies cricket boards are likely to postpone the scheduled T20 international series between the two sides in January until the next year.

Pakistan and West Indies are currently on the hook for a three-match T20 series in January which is leftover from their already split tour to Pakistan in December of 2021. The two countries played three T20Is that month, before a Covid outbreak in the West Indies camp forced the ODIs to be postponed to June this year.

The leftover games were then dovetailed between New Zealand’s upcoming visit to Pakistan and the Pakistan Super League next year.

After another postponement, these three matches will likely be added to West Indies’ visit in February 2024 when they are due to play three Tests as part of the World Test Championship.

The lacuna is good news for cricketers looking to play franchise cricket as it will free them up to participate in the ILT20 in the UAE, the SA20 in South Africa, the BBL in Australia and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) all of which will take place in the same window.

West Indian players have already been snapped up to take part in the BBL, SA20 and ILT20 leagues.

No Pakistanis were featured in the inaugural SA20 auction while PCB has not granted NOCs for the ILT20 yet, a point that is of contentious nature between the players and the board.