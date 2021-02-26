Pakistan welcomes Sri Lanka allowing burial for Muslim COVID-19 victims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed the decision of the Sri Lanka government for allowing burial options for those dying of COVID-19, instead of the earlier compulsory cremation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Sri Lankan leadership and welcomed the official notification issued in this regard.

“I thank the Sri Lankan leadership and welcome the Sri Lankan govt’s official notification allowing the burial option for those dying of COVID-19,” the prime minister tweeted.

I thank the Sri Lankan leadership & welcome the Sri Lankan govt's official notification allowing the burial option for those dying of Covid 19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a tweet said Pakistan was grateful to the leadership of Sri Lanka for allowing the option of burial for victims of COVID-19.

“Indeed it is these very principles of mutual understanding, respect, and humanity that bring relationships to thrive and prosper,” he said.

Pakistan is grateful to the leadership of Sri Lanka for allowing the option of burial for victims of #Covid19. Indeed it is these very principles of mutual understanding, respect and humanity that bring relationships to thrive and prosper. 🇵🇰 🇱🇰 https://t.co/wdUZzaaUVT — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 26, 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari also appreciated the Sri Lankan government for issuing an official gazette notification allowing the burial of COVID-19 deceased in the island country on PM Imran Khan’s request.

“Appreciate Sri Lankan government’s official gazette notification allowing the burial of COVID19 deceased in Sri Lanka within few hours of PM Imran Khan’s visit,” he tweeted.

Appreciate SriLankan govt’s official gazette notification allowing burial of #COVID19 deceased in #SriLanka within few hours of PM @ImranKhanPTI’s visit.

It is every Muslim’s final right to be buried as was requested by #PMIK. Thankyou Govt of Sri Lanka for this gesture! pic.twitter.com/y4PMseHArA — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 25, 2021

“It is every Muslim’s final right to be buried as was requested by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan,” he added to his tweet.

In the recent past, the SAPM has also formally requested the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama for the initiative.

Zulfikar Bukhari, in the letter, drew the attention of the high commissioner towards the viral video in Pakistan which showed the Sri Lankan government cremated all dead bodies of the COVID-19 victims including Muslims, and expressed the fear that such news could create unrest in his country.

He requested the high commissioner to take up the issue with his government on priority to review their decision regarding the cremation of Muslims COVID dead bodies by allowing them burial according to their religious rites and the World Health Organization’s guidelines.

Sri Lanka’s majority Buddhists, who are strong backers of the current government, are typically cremated, as are Hindus. In December, the authorities ordered the forced cremation of at least 19 Muslim COVID-19 victims, including a baby, after their families refused to claim their bodies from a hospital morgue.

This stoked dismay and anger among the Muslim community, moderates, and abroad, with the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation repeatedly expressing concern.

There have been ongoing tensions between Muslims and the majority Sinhalese – who are mostly Buddhists – since the deadly 2019 Easter bombings.