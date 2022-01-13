Pakistan welcomes P-5 statement on nuclear war prevention

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday termed the joint statement by the P-5 on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races as a “positive development”.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement said that the understanding among the permanent members of the UN Security Council can pave the way for concrete measures for strategic stability at the global and regional levels.

As a responsible nuclear weapons state, Pakistan supports the objectives of global and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, in line with the stipulations of the First Special Session on Disarmament of the UN General Assembly (SSOD-I) – with equal and undiminished security being the defining consideration.

The P-5 statement rightly acknowledges the imperative of creating conducive security environment for meaningful progress on nuclear disarmament. This will include addressing the underlying security concerns of States, pacific settlement of outstanding disputes, and cessation of destabilizing arms build ups that accentuate asymmetries.

“In the context of South Asia, Pakistan’s proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime, encompassing nuclear and missile restraint, conventional balance and settlement of disputes, can contribute significantly towards maintaining strategic stability and avoiding military conflict. This will also entail eschewing misplaced notions of space for war in a nuclearized environment,” read the statement.

Pakistan fully agrees with the need for effective measures by all nuclear powers to guard against any unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons.