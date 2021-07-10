Pakistan welcomes Iran’s talks with Afghan parties

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan on Friday welcomed Iran’s engagement with the Taliban and the Afghan government in search of a negotiated settlement in the war-torn country.

“Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties to achieve a negotiated political settlement,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement.

Chaudhri said that Pakistan views Iran as an “impor-tant country in the Afghan peace process. “Iran, like Pakistan, is a neighboring country of Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghan refugees,” Chaudhri noted.