Pakistan welcomes Iran’s continued support on Kashmir issue: Khar

Islamabad: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, called on Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday in Islamabad and discussed means to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Pakistan commends Iran's consistent support on Kashmir dispute: @HinaRKhar https://t.co/ITKzRUBtbQ — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 28, 2022

During the meeting, Minister for Foreign Affairs remarked that Pakistan commended Iran’s consistent support on the issue of Kashmir.

Underscoring the commonality between the two countries, Ms Khar said that such commonality was welcoming.

Earlier, Chairman PPP and the newly appointed Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, received felicitations from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

In a telephonic conversation, both the foreign ministers underscored the importance of fraternal ties between the two countries.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also thanked the Iranian Foreign Minister for Iran’s support on the Kashmir issue.