Pakistan weightlifter Nooh grabs bronze medal

The 20-year-old Pakistan’s weightlifter Muhammad Noor Dastagir Butt grabbed bronze medal in the +105kg weight category in the ongoing XXI Gold Coast Commonwealth Games being played at different venues on Monday.

Pakistan grabbed another bronze medal when Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt in +105 kg weight when he picked 173kg weight in snatch, but failed in two attempts of 177 and 177kg he successfully picked 222kg weight in clean and jerk by recording an aggregated total of 395kg weight behind New Zealander David Lityi (402) kg weight for gold medal and Louiti Lui of Samoa with 400kg weight.

David Lityi of New Zealand claimed gold medal with 403kg weight by recording 166kg, 174kg in snatch and 220kg and 229kg in clean and jerk. Louiti Lui of Samoa with 175kg in snatch and 215kg, 215kg and 225kg in clean and jerk by giving a total of 400kg for the silver medal.

Muhammad Noor Dastagir Butt had the honor of winning silver medal in 2017 at Gold Coast, Australia with his 389kg weight, Penag, Malaysia he got bronze medal in 2016 with his 369kg weight and in 2015 Pune, India he grabbed bronze medal with his weight 357kg.

His father won a bronze medal at the 1984 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tabriz, is a four-time gold medalist at the South Asian Games (1981, 1987, 1989, 1991) and was the Pakistani national champion from 1981-1998.—APP