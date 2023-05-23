Pakistan weather today – 23 May 2023

Islamabad: The National Forecasting Center of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday predicted that there were chances of rain with thunderstorms in many parts of the country, adding, however, other parts of the country would experience hot and dry weather.

According to the PMD, rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Northeast Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

Of all the regions, Islamabad is expected to have a maximum temperature of 41 °C.

The PMD said that Islamabad weather would remain partly cloudy, however, there is a chance of rain with thundershowers in the afternoon, along with gale-force winds.

The weather in the last 24 hours has been dry and hot in most parts of the country, while it has been very hot in the south/central parts.

However, it rained in Kalat, Dir Balai and Kalam.

The highest temperature recorded on Monday: Jacobabad 47 degrees Celsius, Dadu 46 degrees Celsius, Rahim Yar Khan, Mohenjo Daro, Jhelum, DI Khan and Bahawalpur recorded 45 degrees Celsius.