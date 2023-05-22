Pakistan weather in next 24 hours

The majority of the country is predicted to have “very hot” weather during the next 24 hours, according to a forecast issued on Sunday by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the PMD, the majority of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are predicted to have mostly very hot and dry weather.

In addition, daytime temperatures in most plain areas are expected to stay 3 to 5°C above average during the next one to two days.

A westerly wave, according to the Met Office, is expected to arrive in the western and upper regions of the country on May 22 and is expected to last throughout the week with sporadic pauses.

Dadu, Jacobabad, and the adjacent districts in Sindh will experience kicking winds and dust accumulation.

The Met Department further stated that Islamabad could experience scattered rain-thunderstorms, gusty winds, and dust-rising.

Similarly, northeast and central Balochistan, lower KP, south Punjab, and the Potohar region are anticipated to see dust thunderstorms, gusty winds, and the possibility of rain.

From May 22 to May 26, rain is predicted in Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, and KP.

There is a chance of rain from May 23 to May 26 in various Punjabi cities, including Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, and Bakhar. Balochistan, meanwhile, could have rain from May 22 to 24.

The PMD stated that there is a chance that the rain will lessen how hot it is currently in the nation.