Pakistan weather in next 12 hours

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours, while it will be “very hot” in the southern part of the country.

The PMD, however, has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms at isolated places in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Karachi, too, will have humid and hot weather, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Sunday weather forecast.

Karachi weather in next 24 hours

The hottest temperature over the next 24 hours will be between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Office.

According to the country’s weekly weather forecast, the following seven days will primarily be hot and dry in most of the country, with particularly scorching temperatures in the south.

According to the weather forecast, the weather of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir could be partly cloudy with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorms expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, leh and Pulwama, while partly cloudy in Jammu.