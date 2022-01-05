Pakistan, WB sign MoU to tackle climate change

PM stresses on saving forests, increasing plantation

The Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a ceremony in Islamabad where Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, under the agreement, Pakistan will be assisted in implementing the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier said that Pakistan was among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change despite having carbon emissions of less than one per cent. “That is why it is important for the nation to realise that we must take steps to avert climate change for our coming generations.”

The premier said that he had seen the effects of global warming throughout his life. “Around 20 to 25 years ago, people who used to live in villages and mountainous regions started to say that temperatures are rising […] they complained that the amount of rainfall had decreased and it had become hotter.”

PM Imran lamented the fact that the world did not acknowledge climate change for a long time. “Countries which emit the most carbon realised this very late.”

He said that at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which took place last year in Glasgow, it was evident that the world was now largely acknowledging climate change.

“If we don’t take meaningful and strong steps, then major parts of the world will suffer the negative effects of weather pattern changes.”