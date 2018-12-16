Pakistan was among first countries that recognized Kazakhstan: Zaidi

Kazakhstan Independence Day

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Barlybay Sadykov, hosted a reception to mark the country’s Independence Day Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Barlybay Sadykov, his wife and officers of the embassy welcomed the guests at the ceremony. Syed Ali Haider Zaidi ,Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, was invited as the chief guest. Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment attended as a guest of hounour.

The reception was also attended by members of the National Assembly, businessmen, journalists, members of civil society, cultural community and social elite of Pakistan, ambassadors/high commissioners, diplomats and defence advisers of different embassies/ high commissions and heads of international organizations.

The official part of the reception included playing of national anthems of Kazakhstan and Pakistan after anthems cutting of the anniversary cake by Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs along with ambassadors, high commissioners and other dignitaries present.

On the occasion Syed Ali Haider Zaidi highlighted the potential areas where bilateral cooperation could be enhanced in the fields of education, science, culture, art, tourism pharmaceutical, cotton, surgical instrument, sports and also through the cultural exchange programmes. He further highlighted the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in promotion of regional security and stability with Pakistan’s extensive role in counter terrorism to achieve regional peace and security.

He also reminded of the fact that Pakistan was among the first countries that recognized Kazakhstan as a sovereign state symbolizes the strong bonds between both countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Barlybay Sadykov said that many Pakistani products including fruit and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, leather goods have great demand in Kazakhstan and Pakistani exporters should step up efforts to enhance exports of these products to Kazakh market. Barlybay said Kazakhstan has adopted a Strategy 2050 to become 20th most advanced country in the world and it offered a good opportunity to big Pakistani companies to explore JVs and investment in various sectors of Kazakhstan economy. He said a railway link was built from Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan to Iran which could be extended to Pakistan to promote bilateral trade and people to people contacts.

He said that the leadership of both countries had agreed on a roadmap and promoting trade was key component of that roadmap Later, the guests enjoyed live music and traditional Kazakh cuisines.

Share on: WhatsApp