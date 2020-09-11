Pakistan warns of BJP-RSS extremists’ threats to destroy more Islamic sites Munir stresses evolution of South-South cooperation

Imran Yaqub

New York

Voicing concerns that UN principles are being flouted, Pakistani diplomat Munir Akram has described as a “grave violation of international norms” the 1992 destruction of the historic Babri Mosque. He reiterated this for the construction now underway of a Hindu Temple on its site in Ayodhya.

Speaking in a virtual High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace, Ambassador Munir Akram said that Pakistan supported the UN Plan to Safeguard Religious Sites, but warned of the threats by extremists of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliate Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to destroy hundreds of other mosques and historic Islamic religious sites across India.

“Likewise,” the Pakistani envoy added, “the conscious plan to destroy the Islamic cultural identity and change the Muslims demography of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a serious violation of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.” In the past 75 years, Ambassador Akram said that mankind had made unprecedented progress towards a world order based, not only on power, but human values.

“This world order and international peace, however, are now under grave threat. The principles of UN are being flouted with impunity. Conflicts are proliferating and intensifying,” he told delegates.

The coronavirus crisis, instead of uniting humanity, has accentuated and revealed our differences and divisions, the Pakistani envoy added.

“Intolerance, bigotry and prejudice are on the rise. Extreme right-wing populism is resurgent. Hate speech has found its way into political and social discourse. Inequality within societies, and among nations, is widening. Truth has become a victim of expediency; falsehood has become the currency of discord.” Guided by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, he said Pakistan has always sought to defend the principles of justice and peace.

Each year in the UN General Assembly, Pakistan – together with the Philippines – moves a resolution on the Promotion of Inter-religious and Inter-cultural dialogue, understanding and cooperation for peace, Ambassador Akram pointed out.