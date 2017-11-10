Pakistan and war on terror!

Pakistani nation has paid the heaviest price in the war against terror as compared to any other nation of the world. It has sacrificed lives of thousands of soldiers and citizens in addition to loss of property, buildings, vehicles, economy, social fabric etc., worth billions of dollars. We are fighting this war for over a decade and a half now and despite sacrifices, deaths, injuries and economic losses the soul and spirit, the will to fight and the sense of patriotism has never died down, rather it is now all time high. The successes and gains of the Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb operations is a proof of that; the law and order situation in the country has improved and is improving day by day. A day will come when the torment fear of terror will be totally erased from the country, Insha Allah, because we have the best of the world Armed Forces. The world has learnt a lesson from Pakistan because the Pakistani nation has remained at the back of its armed forces and proved the proverbial saying that the wars are not won by armies, but the victory in any war is co-related to the support of the people of a country. Pakistan has surprised the world and the world is now keen to learn from Pakistan as to how to stand against challenges. Hats off!

MAHAM JAVED

Rawalpindi

