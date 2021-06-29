Pakistan desires mutually beneficial ties with EU, COAS Bajwa tells EUMC chief

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had a Video Call with General Claudio Graziano, Chairman European Union Military Committee (EUMC), on Tuesday.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) came under discussion, said ISPR in a statement.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with the EU and is earnestly looking forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.