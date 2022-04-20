Pakistan wants to deepen cooperation with US: Shahbaz

Visit to help strengthen ties between two countries: Ilhan Congress

Muslim US Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi during her maiden visit to Pakistan.

The congresswoman is on a four-day visit to Pakistan from April 20-24 where apart from having meetings with the political leadership in Islamabad, she will visit Lahore and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to have a greater understanding of Pakistan’s cultural, social, political, and economic potential, the PM’s Office said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, during their meeting at the PM Office, warmly welcomed her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan and appreciated her courage of convictions and political struggle. The premier hoped that it would lead to deepening people-to-people ties and strengthen exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the US Congress. The prime minister underscored that Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the United States and wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and equality. He highlighted that constructive engagement between the two countries could help promote peace, security, and development in the region.During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including Pakistan-US bilateral relations as well as regional situation were discussed.