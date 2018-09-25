Pakistan wants ties with US based on mutual respect: Qureshi

NEW YORK : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan desires a broad-based relationship with the United States based on mutual trust and respect.

The foreign minister’s comments came during a meeting with Congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican member of the House of Representatives, who called on him in New York, according to an official statement.

Qureshi, who is leading Pakistan’s delegation to the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, appreciated Congressional assistance provided in the past for enhancing Pakistan’s counter-terrorism capacity.

“Pakistan has successfully turned the corner in its fight against terrorism at a great cost of human life and resources,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi also shared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood which is critical to achieving the government’s ambitious socio-economic plans for Pakistan.

The foreign minister also outlined his government’s domestic and foreign policy priorities. He said the support of young Pakistanis had played a major role in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s election victory.

A major part of the government’s wide-ranging development agenda was focused on delivering education, jobs and opportunities to the youth, Qureshi told Wilson.

Congressman Wilson congratulated the foreign minister on PTI’s election victory and emphasised the need for continued cooperation between the two countries for achieving their common objectives in the region.

Congressman Wilson, who is from South Carolina, serves on both the House Foreign Affairs and the House Armed Services Committees.

Share on: WhatsApp