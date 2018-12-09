Pakistan wants political settlement of Afghanistan: Qureshi

Our Correspondent

Multan

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that Pakistan wants political settlement of Afghan conflict as it firmly believes that dialogue is the only way forward.

Addressing the media in Multan, the foreign minister reiterated that “there is no military solution to the issue”.

In addition, he said that Pakistan is committed to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in the war-torn country and will continue to play a positive role in bringing peace and stability in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

Regarding the opening of Kartarpur corridor, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the initiative was taken to facilitate the Sikh community in India. He added that the gesture of goodwill has been acknowledged globally.

Commenting on the current economic environment, he said that the rupee will become stable once the country steers out of economic crisis. Readjustment in currency valuation will have a positive impact on exports, he further elaborated.

On the occasion, the minister maintained that when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had come into power, the country’s economy was in dire straits and financial and trade deficits were at a staggering level.

However, Finance Minister Asad Umar took the bull by the horns and made corrective measures to manage the finances, he added.

