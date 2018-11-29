Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all regional countries: Senator

Bishop Humphrey lauds Kartarpur Corridor opening; initiative to help eliminate poverty from Pakistan, India: Dr Ramesh

Islamabad

Pakistan genuinely wants to promote peace in the region and wants to establish good friendly ties with all regional countries including India, Senator Faisal Javed said on Thursday. Pakistan has always stressed on the need of dialogue to resolve all regional disputes, he said while talking in a Radio current affair programme. Senator further said, Opening of Kartarpur border initiative is highly appreciated by international community and would help project positive image of Pakistan at international level.

The credit of this bold and historic initiative goes to the political and military leadership of Pakistan, adding, all institutions of the country are on one page regarding improving bilateral ties with India. Kartarpur corridor is a symbol of peace for coming generations, he mentioned. Faisal Javed said, Pakistan has emerged as an ambassador of peace in the region and India must also display positive and responsible attitude in response to Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace. All the regional disputes should be resolved with dialogues, he assured.

‘It was a major step for ensuring freedom of religion and worship in the country for minorities and through this step the government have won the hearts of Sikh community living in Pakistan,’ he remarked. Bishop Sarfaraz Peter congratulated the Sikh community for this historical achievement. He praised both the civil and military leadership of Pakistan for taking this historic step of opening Kartarpur carridor.

Member National Assembly and Chairman Pakistan-Hindu Council, Dr Ramesh Kumar while appreciating Prime Minister Khan over opening of Karatarpur border said it would help eliminate poverty in Pakistan and India. Talking to PTV he said this was a welcoming message for the Subcontinent that will strengthen the relations of both the countries. He cited Germany and France’s examples who resolved their differences and became friends which helped boost their economy besides lasting peace in their region.

He quoted Sikhism’ founder Guru Nanak Dev’s example who went to Makkah and spread the message of interfaith harmony and suggested that the Hindu community should follow his footprints. Responding to a question he said,’ I have personally observed and met both communities and found that people from both sides of the border wished to grow good and peaceful environment in the region’. He said the opening of Kartarpur border was a milestone that shows the good intentions of both countries and must be appreciated to move forward. The soft image of both countries at international level would also be portrayed, he added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Awami Ithad Party, Engineer Abdur Rasheed in a statement in Srinagar also sought opening of all closed roads between the two sides of the divided Kashmir. ‘Kartarpur corridor has been long-time demand of Sikh community, while its construction should be welcomed by all but governments of India and Pakistan should take notice of sentiments of people of J&K as well,’ he demanded. ‘If distance from international border from Indian side to Kartarpur can be reduced from 120 Miles to 4 kilometers, why should people of Teetwal, Gurez, Karen, Nowgam, Uri, Poonch and other places travel thousands of miles to cover distance of a few kilometers to meet their kith and kin or to visit holy places,’ he said.

Traders and industrialists in the Jammu region also intensified their demand for the opening of the historical Sialkot-Suchetgarh route to start business with Pakistan to boost the economy of the region. Analysts have termed the Kartarpur initiative as a good omen for regional peace, Pakistan is committed to normalize the relation between two countries and international community has appreciated Pakistan for taking this step. Former Ambassador to India Arif Kamal while talking to Radio current affair programme on Thursday said, opening of Kartarpur Corridor will open new chapter of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.—APP

