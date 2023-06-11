Pakistan wants ‘deep meaningful ties’ with Russia: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday reiterated that the Pakistani government was committed to enhancing engagement with Russia though deep meaningful ties.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera during his recent visit to Iraq, FM Bilawal said they wanted to maintain neutrality over the Ukraine conflict.

He maintained that the floods last year that devastated large parts of Pakistan was not only significant for the country but for the entire world.

Despite many economic and political challenges faced by country, ranging from climate change to Russian-Ukraine conflicts and domestic issues, the foreign minister said that he was confident that the people of the country would come together to overcome these ordeals and build a better future.

“It had affected 33 million people, besides causing huge financial losses which had far reaching effects upon Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

To build back climate resilient Pakistan, he said, they had arranged a conference in Geneva in collaboration with the UN, adding they were making efforts to materialise about $9 to $10 billion pledges made during the conference.

Whereas, a large chunks of finances had been arranged through bilateral engagement with the world financial institutions, confirmed the foreign minister.

He said they, however, were trying to revive International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The foreign minister also rubbished allegations of misuse of funds donated for the areas hit by natural catastrophe in the past by saying that there were misconception about funds which were based upon frivolous accusation as none had been ever proved. They did not hold any weight, he maintained.

About PTI chief Imran Khan’s allegations, he said that he was responsible for his downfall and history would prove it.

The foreign minister said that the country had faced dictatorships in the past and the PTI chief always supported the dictatorships. It was documented and established fact that he was brought to power through rigged elections.

He said the announcement by the military top brass that the army would not get involved in politics and would remain apolitical, had definitely upset the PTI’s supporters.

The citizens were offended on the incidents of May 9 when the PTI supporters attacked GHQ and Corps commander house, he added.

He said the elements involved in those incidents would face the legal consequences. To a question, Bilawal said “We don’t believe the change could come by overnight”, adding the only way was through the change brought about by the democratic forces in the society.

He said change should take place through civilian and political process involving the parliament. Imran Khan had paid less attention to parliament.

“The fate of the country can’t be decided on streets but by the parliament,” he stressed while underling the need for the civilian and political leadership to strengthen the democratic role, squeezing space for others.