Pakistan vs West Indies limited over series has been moved to Multan from Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Cricket Board has taken the decision to relocate the upcoming series due to the uncertain political climate in Pindi’s neighboring city, Islamabad.

The schedule for Pakistan vs West Indies series has not been changed and the games will take place on the dates announced earlier i.e. 8, 10, and 12 June with the matches starting at 1600 PKT time.

The matches are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

PCB also announced that the training camp of the Pakistan cricket team will be held in Lahore from 1-4 June before the squad will move to Multan on 5 June.

Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan who are representing county cricket teams in England will arrive on 1 June and will join the camp from the next day.

West Indies cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on the 6th of June.

Pakistan had earlier canceled the second phase of its conditioning camp due to political tensions in the capital.

With the same uncertainty rearing its head again, PCB thought it was in the best interest of everyone to move the series to another city.

With Lahore and Karachi undergoing renovations, Multan was the only sound choice left for the board.

Pakistan has already announced their squad for the three-match series.