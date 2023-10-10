HYDERABAD – Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in their second game of the World Cup 2023 today (Tuesday) as the team green eager to leave the city with two wins in two matches.

Pakistan had a perfect start to their world cup campaign with a thumping 81-run win over the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium thanks to some outstanding performances.

Pakistan found themselves three down for 38 after being inserted, but a sparkling partnership worth 120 off 114 between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, the World Cup debutant, rebuilt the innings before all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz put together a 64-run stand for the seventh wicket to lift their side to 286.

There were initial hiccups in Pakistan’s defence as half-centurions Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede added 70 off 76 for the third wicket, before Haris Rauf’s two wickets in three balls thumped Pakistan’s authority in the contest. Hasan Ali, returning to ODI cricket after a gap of over 15 months, finished with two wickets, and Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nawaz and Shadab picked up a wicket each.

Pakistan managed the net run rate of 1.620 for rolling out the opposition in 41 overs. De Leede, who made 67 off 68, threatened to take the proceedings further deep that could have lowered Pakistan’s net run rate but a Nawaz ripper undid the right-hander in the 34th over.

Match Time

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka group stage match will be played at 1:30pm local time.

PAKvSL Squads

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Pakistan vz Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Tamsha and ARY ZAP while it will be broadcast by the PTV Sports and A-Sports in Pakistan.

In India, the match will be live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar app. It will be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.