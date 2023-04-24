Pakistan and New Zealand will bring curtains on an exciting T20I series tonight with the 5th and final match between the two sides.

Remarkably the series is still alive with Pakistan leading 2-1 after the fourth match was washed out due to rain.

Babar Azam’s side will look to close out the series with another trophy while Tom Latham’s side will look to seal a draw and carry the momentum into the fifty overs contests.

Here is all you need to know ahead of what promises to be an exciting match between the two sides.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head record:

The T20I record between the two teams stands at 19 games to 12 in favour of Pakistan after the previous game was washed-out.

When and where will the match take place?

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will once against host the game at 9:00 PM (PKT).

The first two ODIs will be played at the same venue on April 27th and 29th.

Form:

Pakistan heads into the final match tonight having won three of their last five games against New Zealand but the recent momentum is with Kiwis who defeated Pakistan in the third T20I before another strong showing in the rain-curtailed game.

Players to Watch:

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan remain as crucial as ever for Pakistan in their batting setup while Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim could be useful with the bat later on.

Pakistan’s pace battery remains as impressive as ever and with a few days’ rest under their belt, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi should be raring to go.

New Zealand on the other hand will once again need contributions from Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham. Mark Chapman has looked solid for the Kiwis and they will be hoping to get another decent knock out of him tonight.

Possible Pakistan lineup against New Zealand for the 5th T20I:

The Green Shirts are expected to stick with what has worked in this series but it remains to be seen whether Pakistan will finally play Ihsanullah in the 5th T20I against New Zealand.

Other than that, the spots are locked in.

Here is what Pakistan’s possible lineup could look like in the final T20I.

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Ihsanullah, Haris Rauf