Pakistan will once again look to close out the five-match T20I series against New Zealand tonight when they face each other in the 4th match tonight.

Babar Azam’s side currently leads the series 2-1 but a victory in their previous game will have given the Blackcaps a major confidence boost.

Here is all you need to know ahead of what promises to be a cracking contest.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head record:

Courtesy of their win in the third match, New Zealand managed to close the gap in the head-to-head record between the two sides which now stands at 19 games to 12 in favour of Pakistan.

When and where will the match take place?

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will hold its first match of the series at 9:00 PM (PKT).

The stadium last held an international T20 match way back in November 2020 with Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe.

Form:

Pakistan dropping the previous game snapped their 4-game win streak against the Kiwis in the shortest format of the game.

Tom Latham’s side, meanwhile, has now three of their last five games and with renewed confidence will be hoping to send the series into a decider.

Players to Watch:

Pakistan will continue to rely on the experienced pairing of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam to put runs on the board and with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and the rest of the pace battery will be hoping to keep New Zealand’s lineup under tabs.

Iftikhar Ahmed appeared red-hot in the last outing and will look to continue his form going tonight.

The Blackcaps, meanwhile, will once again look to Tom Latham to provide crucial runs atop the batting order while Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman remain vital contributors.

Adam Milne, Matt Henry and Jimmy Neesham will look to get the job done with the ball.

Possible Pakistan lineup against New Zealand for the 4th T20I:

Just like the previous three games, Pakistan is unlikely to make any major changes to its playing XI.

Here is what the playing XI could look like:

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Ihsanullah, Haris Rauf.