Pakistan will look to complete the series win against New Zealand when they face the visitors in the 3rd T20I tonight.

Babar Azam’s side has dominated the first two games, winning the fixtures by 88 and 38 runs respectively and they will look to punctuate their dominance with the series-clinching win once again.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head record:

The head-to-head record between the two nations has firmly shifted in Pakistan’s favour after their two opening wins and now stands at 20 games to 11 in the Green Shirts’ favour.

When and where will the match take place?

Gadafi Stadium Lahore will hold the contest at 9:00 PM (PKT) just like the first two matches.

Form:

With two dominant wins, Pakistan is finally looking like their dominant selves in the shortest format of the game. Their win streak now stands at three games while they are on a four-game win streak against the Kiwis.

The Blackcaps, on the other hand, have yet to beat Pakistan since October 2022 and look outmatched without the presence of their key players.

Possible Pakistan lineup against New Zealand for the 3rd T20I:

Pakistan will likely not experiment with their winning setup which has delivered them two wins already.

Mohammad Rizwan will reportedly be rested for the match making Mohammad Haris his logical replacement. Given Haris Rauf’s impact in the series due to his express pace, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Ihsanullah might be shown a way in.

Here is what Pakistan’s possible lineup could look like tonight.

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Ihsanullah, Haris Rauf.