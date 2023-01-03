Pakistan missed a glorious chance to restrict New Zealand to a manageable total as late resistance carried the visitors to 449 runs on day 2 of the second test match between the two sides at National Bank Cricket Arena.

After starting the day on 309/6, New Zealand’s lower-order milked runs off Pakistan’s bowlers despite losing Ish Sodhi (11) to Naseem Shah in the very second over the day.

Tom Blundell (51) managed to keep adding to his side’s total with a 31-run partnership with captain Tim Southee (10) before the home side fired back by removing the two in quick succession.

Just when Pakistan seemed to have paved a way back into the game, Ajaz Patel (35) and the incoming Matt Henry (68*) swung the momentum once again towards their side with a 100-plus last-wicket partnership.

The two were particularly active against Abrar Ahmed, targeting the spinner to score some quickfire runs.

Pakistan finally managed to wrap up the innings but not before New Zealand had posted 449 runs on the board during day 2 of the second test match.

Earlier in their innings, Tom Latham (71) and Devon Conway (122) had helped the Kiwis start the test match on a positive note on the first day.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed finished with 4 wickets for 149 runs while Naseem Shah and Agha Salman finished with three wickets each. Mir Hamza and the returning Hasan Ali went wicketless.

The home side will begin their innings after the innings break.