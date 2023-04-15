Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match today – Live Score and Live Streaming, Match Timings

LAHORE – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the second match of the five-match T20I series in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday night.

Earlier, Green Shirts beat Black Caps by 88 runs in the first T20I match and take the lead 1-0. Babar Azam achieved the milestone of playing the 100th international match in the shortest format.

The match is scheduled to start at 9:00pm tonight.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is TV channels and live streaming

The series will be broadcast on PTV Sports and will be available to live stream on the Ary Zap app. For fans in India, they will be able to watch the series live on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV App.

Similarly, fans in New Zealand can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ will broadcast all of the series in New Zealand, with live streaming available on the Sky Sport NZ website.

UK: Followers in the UK will be able to watch the series on Sky Sports Cricket and on the SkyGo app.

USA: people can view all the matches live and exclusively across TV and Digital in the US and Canada with Willow.tv.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 series schedule

First T2OI: April 14, 2023, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Second T2OI: April 15, 2023, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Third T2OI: April 17, 2023, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Fourth T2OI: April 20, 2023, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Lahore

Fifth T2OI: April 24, 2023, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Lahore

T20I Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain, wicketkeeper), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.