Pakistan will look to continue its recent domination of New Zealand going during the 2nd T20I between the two sides tonight.

The Green Shirts used their returning internationals in the first game to ease to an 88-run win and will look to continue the momentum tonight.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head:

With their win in the first game, Pakistan improved their head-to-head T20I record against the Kiwis to 19 games against 11.

When and where will the match take place?:

Gadafi Stadium Lahore will hold the contest at 9:00 PM (PKT) just like the first match.

Form:

Pakistan has won just 2 of its last five fixtures but with the full-strength squad, the momentum is firmly on their side.

On the other hand, New Zealand also lost the first game of their series against Sri Lanka before bouncing back and will be hoping for a similar scenario this time around.

Possible Pakistan lineup against New Zealand for the 2nd T20I:

Pakistan is very likely to stick with the same players which delivered the opening win despite some of them not performing as expected.

Here is what the playing XI could look like:

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf.