After a thrilling T20I series Pakistan and New Zealand will turn their attention to the ODI series with the 1st of five matches set to take place today.

The series arrives at a crucial juncture for Pakistan with the Green Shirts having just 7 games until they take part in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup later this year.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the first match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI head-to-head record:

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 110 ODIs with the Green Shirts having a slight advantage at 56 games to 50 while 3 matches have ended in a no result.

When and where will the match take place?

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the game at 3:30 PM (PKT).

Form:

These two teams last faced each other in January of this year with the Kiwis earning a 2-1 series win. They have also split their last four games 2-2 each.

Players to Watch:

Pakistan, as always will look to Babar Azam to provide the scoring impetus while Imam-ul-Haq remains a key component of Pakistan’s batting as well.

Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz can play key roles for Pakistan as well while Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are capable of disrupting any batting lineup.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will rely on the experience of their captain Tom Latham to guide them once again while Mark Chapman will look to keep his purple patch going which earned him a call-up to the ODI squad in the first place.

Possible Pakistan lineup in 1st ODI against New Zealand:

Here is what the playing XI could look like for Pakistan in the first ODI.

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haris Sohail*, Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah