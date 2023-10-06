HYDERABAD – Pakistan is all set to begin their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands at Hyderabad stadium today (Friday).

Since arriving in the city eight days ago, which also marked the first instance of a Pakistan men’s side landing in India in seven years, the Babar Azam’s side has made the most of the training sessions and two warm-up games to acclimatise in the city where they play first two of their nine league matches.

When Pakistan take on the Netherlands today, it will be the first time in a little less than in 11 years that they will play an ODI on the Indian soil. They have not played a single 50-over international game in Hyderabad since 1987, but the team has made sure that they have all preparations in place for the mega-event.

A day earlier, Babar Azam held pre-match press conference and said: “We have been in Hyderabad for a week and our preparations have been really good”.

“We have had two practice matches in which we tried different combinations and gave everyone an opportunity to see if they could play in any situation. Overall our practice went well and we will give our best.”

Venue

Pakistan vs Netherlands match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Match Time

The match will begin at 1:30pm local time

Squads

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Tamsha and ARY ZAP while it will be broadcast by the PTV Sports and A-Sports in Pakistan.

In India, the match will be live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar app. It will be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.