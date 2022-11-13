The biggest game of the cricket calendar is here with Pakistan set to take on England in the Final of the T20 World Cup with Pakistan Observer bringing you live updates of the event.

Almost 30 years after Pakistan defeated England to win its maiden cricket World Cup, the two teams are set to go head to head once again at the same iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground looking to become only the second team in the history of the T20 Competiton to lift the T20 World Cup twice after West Indies.

Babar Azam’s squad and Jos Buttler’s men have taken contrasting routes to get to the occasion but the previous results count for nothing in the final.

Rain is expected to spoil the fun in Melbourne and we could be looking for our first co-champions in history but the game promises to be an edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Pakistan’s Journey to the T20 World Cup Final.

The Green shirts started their tournament with a heartbreaking loss to India followed by a major slip-up against Zimbabwe which augured early exit from the tournament. But Babar Azam’s men turned into the 2022’s version of the cornered tigers, racing past South Africa, the Netherlands and Bangladesh to reach the semifinals largely thanks to their two Players of the Tournament finalists Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

With momentum on their side, Pakistan dominated New Zealand in the semifinal to reach the summit clash.

England’s Journey to the T20 World Cup Final:

England started with a win over Afghanistan, lost to Ireland and drew Australia due to rain in their first three games before clicking into gear with wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

In the semi-final, they thoroughly outplayed India by 10 wickets to set a date with Pakistan but injuries to their ace players Dawid Malan and Mark Wood threaten to derail their bid.

With the eyes of the world set on Melbourne, Pakistan Observer brings you live updates of the T20 World Cup Final which you can follow along at the following links.

For Live updates: https://tinyurl.com/3ejyp4x3

For Livestream: https://tinyurl.com/2p8zfdrm

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (C & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Toss: England has won the toss and will bowl first.