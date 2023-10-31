KOLKATA – Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan in a must win game of the World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, today (Tuesday).

Pakistan need to make the most of their opportunity against a battling Bangladesh to snap a four-match losing streak and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have only met in one ODI since the last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, when Babar Azam’s XI cruised to a seven-wicket win in the Super Four stage of the recent Asia Cup.

But Pakistan will be more focused on the present than the past with their Cricket World Cup campaign on the brink of collapsing after four costly losses in a row.

The 1992 champions almost certainly need to win every match from here and hope other results go their way to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages of the tournament.

A fifth consecutive defeat for Pakistan would all but put a stamp on their elimination from the showpiece event in India.

Bangladesh started the Cricket World Cup with an impressive win over Afghanistan but are yet to add another victory as they instead dropped to the lower end of the standings.

Match Time

The match will start at 1:30pm Pakistan Standard Time

Squads

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

PAK v BAN Free Live Streaming

In Pakistan, the cricket fans can watch the match at PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports and ARY ZAP.