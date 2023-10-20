BENGALURU – Pakistan will take on Australia in a group stage match of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru today (Friday), eyeing to make a comeback after India defeat.

This is the Babar Azam-led side’s fourth match in the tournament and they are placed fourth on the 10-team points table with two wins from three matches. They have had five days to rejuvenate since their arrival in the city. Over the last two days, the team has practiced under lights and in the afternoon, in their bid to acclimatise to the conditions.

Though the match against India at Ahmedabad did not produce favourable results, Bradburn believes that it provided some crucial learnings from which the team will benefit in the tournament.

Australia have had an uncharacteristic start to their World Cup campaign, going down against India and South Africa before bouncing back with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka. They have had an upper hand over Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup, winning six out of 10 matches. But, the most recent outing in the format between the two sides saw Pakistan come on top with a 2-1 win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Match Time

Pakistan vs Australia match will start at 1:30pm Pakistan Standard Time and 2pm Indian Standard Time.

Venue

The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Streaming

In Pakistan, the cricket fans can watch the match at PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports and ARY ZAP.