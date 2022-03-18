Pakistan vs Australia white ball leg moved to Lahore

The white ball leg of Pakistan vs Australia has been moved to Lahore from Rawalpindi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has announced.

The 4 white ball matches including 3 ODI’s and a solitary T20 were due to be played in Pindi Cricket Stadium from 29th March to 5th of April but the decision has been taken to move these games to Gaddafi stadium due to the twin cities’ current political climate.

The move was widely expected as a deepening political crisis surrounding Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and the joint opposition PDM has emerged. Imran Khan faces a vote of no confidence in the coming week.

In face of adversity, PTI had announced it will bring one million people to D Chowk on March 27 “to express solidarity with the prime minister Imran Khan.” The spot is less than 2km from the hotel where the teams are supposed to be staying while PDM has also given a call to its workers and the public to begin a long march towards Islamabad on Pakistan Day ie 23rd March.

In such a climate it is impossible to ensure the safety of the visitors and after deliberation, Pakistan vs Australia white-ball leg has been moved.

The revised schedule:

1st ODI: 29th March 2022- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

2nd ODI: 31st March 2022- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

3rd ODI: 2nd April 2022- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

T20I: 5th April 2022- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan has already announced their squad for their limited over series earlier.