Australia women continued their domination over Pakistan after hammering the visitors by 10 wickets in the 2nd WODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

Beth Mooney (57*) and Phoebe Litchfield (67*) completed the 126-run target with ease after an unbroken first-wicket stand.

Darcie Brown set the foundation for her team with her 3/32 with the ball which limited Pakistan to just 125 runs after electing to bat first. Pakistan again failed to build partnerships with a number of their batters failing to capitalise on starts just like in the first match.

After Sidra Ameen (2) fell in the second over before Muneeba Ali (18) managed to snag a couple of boundaries before her approach backfired when she hit Ash Gardner to cover point.

The visitors’ chances of a competitive total dwindled after skipper Bismah Maroof was trapped lbw by seamer Annabel Sutherland for 21.

Nida Dar, who top-scored for Pakistan in game one with a half-century, again mounted a comeback effort but was run out at the non-striker’s end for 24 after a touch from Kim Garth in her follow-through deflected onto the stumps.

Pakistan eventually stumbled to 125 before being dismissed with 7 overs still left.

In reply, the Aussies never looked uncomfortable with Litchfield, who saw her side through the last game as well, and Mooney at the crease. The pair struck 16 boundaries together (6 fours by Mooney and 10 by Litchfield) to easily see their side home.

Australia, with their win over Pakistan in the 2nd WODI, also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The series will conclude at North Sydney Oval on Saturday before a trio of T20Is to wrap up Pakistan’s first bilateral series in Australia since 2014.