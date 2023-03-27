Pakistan and Afghanistan will bring the curtain down on a history-making series tonight with the 3rd and final T20I of the Green Shirts’ tour of Afghanistan in UAE.

With the series already lost, Pakistan will look to avoid an embarrassing whitewash and salvage some pride with a consolation win.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I head-to-head record:

Pakistan’s unblemished record against Afhganistan before the series suddenly looks a lot closer with 3 wins to 2 for Rashid Khan’s men.

A win tonight and the two teams will be square when it comes to T20Is at least.

When and where will the match take place?:

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will hold the contest at 9:00 PM (PKT) just like the previous two matches due to Ramadan.

Form:

The two losses have been detrimental to the Green Shirts’ recent match records.

Pakistan has only won two of their last five games which includes a three-game skid on the trot while the surging Afghanistan side has now won 4 of their five latest fixtures.

Expected Pakistan lineup against Afghanistan for the 3rd T20I:

Pakistan is likely to stick to their young-guys-first approach in the final game as well despite not panning out at all.

The likeliest names to drop out of the playing XI have to be Abdullah Shafique, who is yet to score a run this series or face more than two balls for that matter, and Azam Khan.

The potential lineup could look something like this.

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Muhammad Nawaz, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan, Naseem Shah.