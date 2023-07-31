ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad is ready to contribute towards Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of a shared destiny of progress and prosperity.

The premier made these remarks in his meeting with the Vice Premier of the State Council of China, Mr. He Lifeng, who arrived in Pakistan on an official visit.

Both sides express warmth and cordiality which has been the hallmark of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and further exchanged views on several aspects of the bilateral relationship including CPEC.

PM Sharif felicitated Mr. Lifeng on being promoted to Vice-Premier, further appreciated China’s support for Pakistan’s economic development, and maintained that the two sides have always stood by each other in hard times.

Chinese Vice Premier’s visit to Prime Minister House in Islamabad reaffirms the strong bond between China and Pakistan. Looking forward to fruitful discussions on economic collaboration and regional development.🇵🇰🇨🇳#DecadeOfCPEC pic.twitter.com/sNJfEQzpxE — PMLN DIGITAL (@pmlndigitalpk) July 31, 2023

Islamabad and Beijing reiterated their resolve to support each other on all issues of their core interests.

Chinese VP conveyed President Xi Jinping’s message of prosperity and development and underlined that the Pakistan-China friendship was unique and has withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of the two nations.

In light of the steady development of the flagship project CPEC, the two sides agreed on the centrality of CPEC for Pakistan’s socio-economic development. They expressed their firm commitment to continue working together to realize its shared objectives.