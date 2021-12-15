Pakistan vows maximum support to Afghanistan amid looming humanitarian crisis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday Pakistan will provide all out support for Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis.

Chairing the second meeting of Apex Committee on Afghanistan in Islamabad, he said disengaging with Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world.

He expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quresi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other ministers.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf and senior civil and military officers also attended the meeting.

Pakistan to provide all out support for Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis : Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Disengaging with Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world : The PM PM Imran Khan chaired the second meeting of Apex Committee on Afghanistan today. pic.twitter.com/ZJOJ19Zv93 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 15, 2021

The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs. 5 billion, which comprises of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

The Apex Committee was briefed that as per directions of the Prime Minister the facility of free COVID vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders is being continued. The process of obtaining Pakistani visa has been simplified for Afghans.

The premier also instructed that humanitarian organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated as Pakistan has already committed to being the air and land bridge for humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Participants of the Apex Committee again expressed concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

On Sunday, Pakistan is hosting an extraordinary session of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad to highlight the plight of vulnerable Afghan people in these testing times and to discuss ways for helping them.