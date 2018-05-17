Pakistan voices against Israeli brutality in Palestine

NEW YORK : Pakistan has expressed solidarity with Palestinians and deplored the failure of the UN Security Council to condemn the deadly violence by Israeli troops in Gaza against the Palestinians protesting the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem.

Speaking at an emergency meeting to discuss the worsening situation in Palestine, Maleeha Lodhi, said that the United States has again blocked the unanimous call of the 14 other members of the Council, to issue a press statement merely calling for an independent investigation into the incidents.

The Pakistani envoy described a call by some countries for both sides to exercise “restraint” a “disingenuous attempt” to equate the occupying power with the Palestinians. She said the US action to shift its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is not only an egregious violation of international law and contravention of the UN Charter’s prohibition of the forcible acquisition of territory, they also gravely undermine any prospect of a two-state solution in the Middle East.