Pakistan to vigorously deter enemies aggression: Dastgir

Chirikot

‘Pakistan shall vigorously deter enemy aggression and deliver a robust response. Sacrifices of ours soldiers and civilians have strengthened the nation and its resolve to defend its liberty at all costs’ said Minister for defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan while addressing officers and troops at the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Defence Minister said Pakistan shall continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris for their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Defence Minister interacted with the troops and appreciated their vigilance and commitment. ‘The Pakistani nation stands behind each and every one of soldiers valiantly defending our borders,’ he said. He condemned repeated and ever-increasing targeting of civilians by India during its violation of ceasefire. ‘In 2017 we witnessed India’s repeated and reprehensible attacks on civilians through repeated violations of ceasefire along LoC and the working boundary,’ he said.

General Officer Commanding briefed Defence Minister in detail on situation along LOC, manifold increase in Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) targeting civilians during 2017, forceful and professional response by Pakistan Army, and the social contributions by Pak Army in these far-flung areas. Commander 10 Corps briefed the Defense Minister comprehensively during a flight over all the major sectors of LOC and accompanied the Minister to Chirikot.—INP