‘Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs’: COAS

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan “values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs”.

According to the ISPR, COAS made the remarks during a meeting with British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, who called on him on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including the recent developments in the Afghan peace process and collaboration in the fight against COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

“COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to optimise the strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences,” read the statement.

Ambassador Turner acknowledged Pakistan’s “continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region”. He also vowed to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/coas-stresses-operational-preparedness-amid-evolving-geo-strategic-milieu/