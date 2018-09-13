Pakistan values relations with Japan: Dy Speaker

ISLAMABAD : Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Japan and wanted to further strengthening the existing relations through enhancing Parliamentary and economic cooperation.

He expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Japan Mr. Takashi Kurai who called on him at Parliament House on Thursday.

The Deputy Speaker welcomed the Ambassador and said that Pakistan and Japan enjoyed decades long friendly relations. He said that incumbent Government in Pakistan wanted to work closely with Japan to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas particularly in trade, investment, economic and human development.

Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri appreciated the assistance of Japan in economic and social sectors in Pakistan. He said that present elimination of poverty, unemployment, backwardness, corruption and lessen burden foreign debt was the top priority of the incumbent Government.

The Deputy Speaker NA said that assistance of friendly countries needed to accomplish social and economic agenda of the Government. He said that Japanese nation is resilient nation and after 2nd World War combated difficult circumstances steadfastly.

He said that Balochistan is economic gateway of Pakistan and opulent with natural resources. He said that ample opportunities of investment exist in Balochistan from which Japanese investors can be benefitted and asked the Ambassador to persuade the Japanese investors to take advantage from these opportunities.

Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri said that scarcity of water is a big problem in Balochistan at present and Japan should come forward to resolve this problem which will be token of goodwill to the people of Baluchistan. He said that human resource development is top priority of present Government and sought the support in education sectors and vocational training. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the losses of precious and properties lives in recent earthquake in Japan.

The Ambassador of Japan Mr. Takashi Kurai appreciating the sentiments of the Deputy Speaker regarding Japan he said that his Government also desired to work closely with Pakistan. He congratulated him on assuming the office of Deputy Speaker.

He said that Japan and Pakistan have a long history of economic and development cooperation and his Government wanted to strengthen the bilateral relations. He appreciated the policies of present Government and assured the Deputy Speaker to continue the support of his Government in social and economic sectors.