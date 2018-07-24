Pakistan values friendly ties with Republic of Korea: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has said that Pakistan values its decades old friendly ties with Republic of Korea.

Talking to the Korean Ambassador Kwak Seong Kyu who paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister Office on Tuesday, the prime minister expressed the confidence that the cordial relations between the two countries would continue to grow in all fields.

Taking note of the economic and development cooperation between the two countries, Prime Minister invited the Korean companies to take full advantage of investment friendly environment in Pakistan. He also welcomed the positive developments in the Korean Peninsula.

Ambassador Kwak briefed the Prime Minister about the ongoing projects by Korean companies in various sectors in Pakistan. He appreciated Pakistan’s economic progress and correlated it with the increase in investment by the Korean companies in Pakistan.

He affirmed his commitment to continue to work with Pakistan to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and manpower.

